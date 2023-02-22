UAE launches new phase of support for quake victims in Trkiye, Syria

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday launched a new phase of support to the victims of the Feb 6 earthquake disaster in Trkiye and Syria

ANKARA , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ):The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday launched a new phase of support to the victims of the Feb 6 earthquake disaster in Trkiye and Syria.

In a statement, the UAE's Joint Operations Command said the new phase of Operation Chivalrous Knight 2 focuses on the recovery and rehabilitation in "support of those affected by the earthquake in Syria and T�rkiye." According to the statement, the Command plans to "mobilize humanitarian, food, and medical assistance while continuing operations through the existing humanitarian air bridge." State news agency WAM said an Emirati health delegation will visit Syria to rehabilitate Syrian hospitals.

"The UAE will build camps for refugees in Syria and T�rkiye," WAM said.

The news agency said the Emirati fields hospitals in Islahiye in Gaziantep city and Reyhanli town in Hatay in southern T�rkiye will continue their operations.

According to WAM, the UAE dispatched 134-strong rescue teams to T�rkiye and Syria, flew 136 flights and dispatched 3,772 tons of food and medical supplies.

"Two field hospitals were also opened in T�rkiye," it added.

At least 42,310 people have been killed by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern T�rkiye on Feb. 6, the country's disaster management agency said Tuesday.

In Syria, at least 5,840 people have been killed in the deadly earthquakes.