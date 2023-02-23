UAE leadership congratulates Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HRH Crown Prince on Saudi Founding Day

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated on the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day

Abu Dhabi, , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ):His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated on the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of Saudi Founding Day.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques also received a similar cable of congratulation on the occasion from Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE vice president, prime minister, and Dubai ruler.

Also, His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister received similar cables of congratulations on this occasion from the UAE leadership.