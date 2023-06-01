UrduPoint.com

UAE Leaves US-Led Maritime Coalition Due To Inefficiency - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 07:14 PM

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) left two months ago a US-led multinational maritime security coalition designed to "counter illicit non-state actors" in the Middle East due to its inefficiency, the UAE Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

"As a result of our ongoing evaluation of effective security cooperation with all partners, two months ago, the UAE withdrew its participation in the Combined Maritime Forces," the UAE Foreign Ministry was quoted as saying by Emirates state news agency WAM.

The ministry did not specify the reasons for such a decision, but noted that the UAE had remained committed to ensuring the safety of navigation in its seas in accordance with international law, the report said.

The Combined Maritime Forces was established in 2001 to "combat illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promote security, stability, and prosperity," as well as to fight piracy in the region. Headquartered in Bahrain, the partnership consists of 38 member states, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Iraq, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and others.

