UAE Lifts Ban for Citizens on Visiting Lebanon From Tuesday - Reports

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates will lift the ban on visits to Lebanon by their citizens from Tuesday, the UAE state agency WAM reported on Monday.

The announcement was made after studying the situation in Lebanon and in connection with security guarantees from the Lebanese government, the agency said, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The UAE leadership requested the country's nationals to refrain from trips to Lebanon in February 2016, along with other Gulf countries, under the pretext of a security threat and an unstable situation in the Middle East.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, along with a number of ministers, paid a working visit to the UAE on Monday, where he met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and took part in the second UAE-Lebanese investment conference.