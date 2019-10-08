UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Lifts Ban For Citizens On Visiting Lebanon From Tuesday - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 12:04 PM

UAE Lifts Ban for Citizens on Visiting Lebanon From Tuesday - Reports

The United Arab Emirates will lift the ban on visits to Lebanon by their citizens from Tuesday, the UAE state agency WAM reported on Monday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates will lift the ban on visits to Lebanon by their citizens from Tuesday, the UAE state agency WAM reported on Monday.

The announcement was made after studying the situation in Lebanon and in connection with security guarantees from the Lebanese government, the agency said, citing the country's foreign ministry.

The UAE leadership requested the country's nationals to refrain from trips to Lebanon in February 2016, along with other Gulf countries, under the pretext of a security threat and an unstable situation in the Middle East.

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, along with a number of ministers, paid a working visit to the UAE on Monday, where he met with Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and took part in the second UAE-Lebanese investment conference.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Lebanon United Arab Emirates Middle East February 2016 From Government

Recent Stories

Huge financial support reaches Maulana Fazlur Rehm ..

16 minutes ago

Total of 13 People Injured in Explosion in Afghani ..

8 minutes ago

US Should Develop Dialogue With Those Who Will Sha ..

8 minutes ago

Azerbaijani Parliament May Elect New Prime Ministe ..

2 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific ups its AI game by introducing the al ..

52 minutes ago

'Dangerous nationalism' seriously threatens effort ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.