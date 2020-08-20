UAE Looks Forward to Upgrading F-35 Fleet - Minister of State for Foreign Affairs

The United Arab Emirates is looking forward to buying F-35 warplanes from the United States, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) The United Arab Emirates is looking forward to buying F-35 warplanes from the United States, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said Thursday.

US President Donald Trump reportedly said earlier this week he was mulling a sale of F-35 planes to the UAE despite objections of Israel.

"The UAE has been very happy with its F-16s and it's time to upgrade them.

And F-35 has always been a target for the UAE's defense requirements," Gargash said.

The minister of state added that he was hoping that the United States would accept his country's defense requirements, especially in light of a recent peace agreement between the UAE and Israel.

"The F-35 is a request that we made six years ago. Many of our requests in terms of defense, etc ... precede this deal. They are not connected to this deal," Gargash said.