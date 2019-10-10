UrduPoint.com
UAE Looks Into Expanding Cooperation With Russia In Nuclear Energy Sphere - ENEC

The United Arab Emirates mulls expanding cooperation with Russia on nuclear energy after successful collaboration on fuel supply for Barakah, the UAE's first nuclear power plant, CEO of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) Mohamed Al Hammadi told Sputnik

"The Russian companies are supplying us with the fuel and we are very happy about that ... We are exploring other areas of cooperation on the R&D side, on the fuel management side and also on the future operations and maintenance areas. We see how we can introduce the Russian companies to the nuclear industry here in the UAE. They have proven to have a very successful story of export and also of international presence today," Al Hammadi said, when asked about the prospects of cooperation with Russia.

The executive said that he had taken part in the Russian Energy Week, which was held last week in Moscow, and held talks with the Russian government agencies and private sector "on the development of the civilian nuclear operations and maintenance, waste management."

As for whether the UAE and Russia have reached an agreement on the utilization of spent nuclear fuel from the UAE's Barakah NPP, Al Hammadi replied that Abu Dhabi needed to first work out its nuclear energy waste policy.

The UAE has launched construction of the Barakah NPP in 2012. The plant is set to provide up to 25 percent of the country's electricity needs once all four reactors would be put into operation. According to the ENEC CEO, the first energy unit of the NPP will be put into operation in the beginning of 2020.

