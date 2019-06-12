UAE Maintaining Contacts With TMC, Opposition to Contribute to Peaceful Transfer of Power

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is maintaining contacts with Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and members of the opposition in order to contribute to a peaceful transfer of power in the country, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is maintaining contacts with Sudan's Transitional Military Council (TMC) and members of the opposition in order to contribute to a peaceful transfer of power in the country, UAE Foreign Minister Anwar Gargash said.

"The UAE continues to maintain contacts with all representatives from Sudan's opposition and transitional military council, in order to use our good reputation and authority and make a contribution to the peaceful transfer of power and the preservation of institutions in the brotherly Sudan," Gargash tweeted.

Gargash added that UAE was interested in providing constant support to the stabilization of the political situation in Sudan.

In late May, TMC head Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman Burhan visited UAE where he held talks with� several officials.

Long-standing popular protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained. TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years.

The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority. On June 3, the army attacked a camp of protesters in Khartoum, reportedly killing scores.