MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) can count on Russian assistance in the development of nuclear power generation, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Our friends in the Emirates can count on Russian assistance in the development of nuclear power generating.

Rosatom offers its unique capabilities, experience, modern technologies that meet the highest standards, including in security sphere," Putin said at a meeting of the UAE and Russian businesses.

The Russian leader also noted that as part of bilateral work, "industrial cooperation is also gaining momentum."

According to him, the sides are also ready for further joint work in space exploration.