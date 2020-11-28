The launch of the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite via Russia's Soyuz carrier from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana scheduled for November 29 will take place a day or two later, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2020) The launch of the United Arab Emirates' Falcon Eye-2 surveillance satellite via Russia's Soyuz carrier from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana scheduled for November 29 will take place a day or two later, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik on Saturday.

"We are currently considering two dates � either November 30 or, if the weather does not allow, December 1 Moscow time," the source said.

The launch is set to take place at 4:33 a.m. Moscow time (01:33 GMT), the source added.

The launch was initially scheduled for early March but then postponed due to problems with the Fregat booster and temporary closure of the Kourou spaceport in light of the coronavirus pandemic.