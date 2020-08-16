(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) The Normalization of relations between the UAE and Israel is necessary to save the principle of a two-state solution to the Palestinian problem, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Saturday.

"The agreement with Israel is necessary to save the two-state solution principle and to buy time," Gargash said as quoted by Al Arabiya broadcaster.

On Thursday, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties.

In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

Trump told reporters that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan would likely visit the White House within the next three weeks to officially seal the peace agreement.

Palestine has decried the deal as aggression against its people. Iran and Turkey have also denounced it.