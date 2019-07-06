UrduPoint.com
UAE Ministry Congratulates Sudan's Military Council, Opposition On Reaching Agreement

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 12:20 AM

UAE Ministry Congratulates Sudan's Military Council, Opposition on Reaching Agreement

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition on reaching an agreement to create the Sovereign Council as the highest governmental body, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) congratulated the Sudanese Transitional Military Council (TMC) and opposition on reaching an agreement to create the Sovereign Council as the highest governmental body, Emirati Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash said on Friday.

The Transitional Military Council and the country's major opposition alliance, Forces for Freedom And Change, resumed on Wednesday direct negotiations that were frozen a month earlier. After two-day talks, they agreed on the creation of the Sovereign Council, which will be presided by civilians and the military on a rotational basis.

"We congratulate our fraternal Sudan on the agreement, which lays the foundation for a very promising political transition," Gargash said on Twitter.

The foreign minister also noted that the UAE would stand alongside Sudan "in both hardship and happiness" and hoped that the coming period would result in the establishment of a stable constitutional system.

Long-standing protests in Sudan culminated in a military coup on April 11, when then-President Omar Bashir was overthrown and detained after almost 30 years in power. The TMC took over and pledged to organize a new presidential election within two years. The protesters have meanwhile remained in the streets demanding that the military yield power to a civilian authority.

The situation further escalated in early June when law enforcement violently dispersed a sit-in demonstration near the military headquarters in the capital city of Khartoum, which resulted in the suspension of talks between the TMC and opposition.

