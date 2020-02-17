UAE Obtains Operating License to Launch 1st Unit of NPP - UAE Representative in IAEA

The UAE's Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation has issued an operating license to launch the first unit of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Emirates, Hamad al-Kaabi, the UAE Permanent Representative to the IAEA, said at a press conference on Monday

"We are officially announcing a license to launch the first unit of the [Barakah] nuclear power plant. This is a historical moment for the UAE, making it the first Arab country in the region to operate a nuclear power plant culminating efforts of 12 years in building such a program," al-Kaabi said

He explained that after obtaining a license, the Nawah Energy Company responsible for the operation of the plant, will begin preparations for the commercial operation of the plant.