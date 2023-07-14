UAE Planning to Increase Share of Electric Vehicles to 50% by 2050 - Energy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planning to increase the share of electric vehicles on roads to 50% by 2050, having approved the National Electric Vehicles Policy, UAE Energy and Infrastructure Minister Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei said Thursday.

"The policy will create a conducive environment for green mobility through regulating the local market and creating balanced economic, environmental, and social incentives that promote the use of electric vehicles and increase their sale. This will help the UAE achieve its objectives of reducing energy consumption by 40 percent and carbon emissions by 10 million tonnes in the transport sector by 2050, as well as increase the share of electric vehicles to 50 percent of total vehicles on our roads by 2050," Emirates News Agency quoted the minister as saying.

The minister added that the policy will accelerate the appearance of electric and hybrid vehicles on roads, as well as "help establish a world-class electric vehicle infrastructure, and set legislative and technical frameworks for recycling electric vehicle batteries locally," and "will encourage the business sector to invest in electric vehicle charging stations with the aim of advancing green mobility."

The policy is aimed at establishing a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in cooperation with other countries and businesses.