UAE Planning to Withdraw Most of Forces From Saudi-Led War in Yemen - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates intends to withdraw most of its forces from the Saudi-led coalition's campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed Western officials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United Arab Emirates intends to withdraw most of its forces from the Saudi-led coalition's campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen amid growing tensions between the United States and Iran, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed Western officials.

Over the past few weeks, the UAE authorities have started to withdraw tanks and helicopters from Yemen, the newspaper said on Tuesday. Hundreds of UAE troops have been also pulled out of Yemen's Red Sea coast, including those close to the embattled port city of Al Hudaydah.

The UAE authorities fear that as the relationship between Washington and Tehran continues to destabilize their country may become a reciprocal target if US President Donald Trump decides to strike Iran, the newspaper noted.

In June, both chambers of the US Congress adopted legislation blocking arms sales to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, which Trump then vetoed. US senators later announced that the White House had notified the Congress that it intended to sell weapons to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates without consulting lawmakers.

Sources told the media outlet that the UAE intended to focus its efforts in Yemen on the fight against terrorist groups, including al-Qaeda and Islamic State (both banned in Russia).

The UAE has been Riyadh's most important partner in the coalition engaged in fighting the Iran-backed Houthis. No comment has been issued so far from UAE or Saudi officials.

The Saudi-led coalition has been engaged in the civil war in Yemen since March 2015, when it started to carry out airstrikes against the Houthi armed rebels at the request of Yemeni President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi. The United Nations has repeatedly called the Yemeni conflict the world's worst humanitarian crisis, with an estimated 24 million people over 80 percent of the country's population currently in need of aid.

In December 2018, for the first time in several years, the parties to the conflict in Yemen met for negotiations, which were organized by the United Nations in Stockholm. They managed to reach a consensus on a number of important issues, including agreements for a ceasefire, prisoner exchange and new humanitarian corridors in Al Hudaydah.