WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) The UAE intends to deploy its ambassador to Tehran in efforts to restore ties with Iran, the president's diplomatic adviser, Anwar Gargash, said on Friday, as cited by Al Arabiya news.

"Our conversation is ongoing... we are in the process of sending an ambassador to Tehran.

All these areas of rebuilding bridges are ongoing," Gargash said, adding that the UAE is still concerned about Iran's regional activities but is set to do utmost to find diplomatic solutions.

Gargash pointed out that the UAE does not support an idea of any alliance to counter Iran's activities and stressed that confrontation was not an option.

He added, however, that the UAE has serious issues with Iran's regional politics.