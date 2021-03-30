UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Pledges $30 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Syria - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 11:22 PM

UAE Pledges $30 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Minister

The United Arab Emirates announced a new pledge of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria, State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United Arab Emirates announced a new pledge of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria, State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said on Tuesday.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the United Arab Emirates pledges $30 million and the UAE will continue diplomatic efforts in support of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," the minister said at the EU-UN donor conference.

Related Topics

Syria UAE United Arab Emirates Million

Recent Stories

Study Shows Immune System T-Cells Recognize 3 Main ..

10 minutes ago

UN chief calls for int'l efforts to meet humanitar ..

10 minutes ago

22 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

10 minutes ago

More than 80% of intubated Covid patients die in B ..

10 minutes ago

'Moscow, Islamabad have developed strategic trust' ..

10 minutes ago

SpaceX Company Completes Stuffing of First Fully-C ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.