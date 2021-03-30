UAE Pledges $30 Million in Humanitarian Assistance to Syria - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The United Arab Emirates announced a new pledge of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria, State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) The United Arab Emirates announced a new pledge of $30 million in humanitarian assistance to Syria, State Minister Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar said on Tuesday.

"It gives me great pleasure to announce that the United Arab Emirates pledges $30 million and the UAE will continue diplomatic efforts in support of a political solution to the Syrian crisis," the minister said at the EU-UN donor conference.