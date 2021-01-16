UAE Police Bust International Drug Ring, Seize $272Mln Worth of Narcotics

Abu Dhabi police have detained members of an international network of drug dealers who were engaged in the trafficking of narcotics worth one billion dirhams ($272 million) across the United Arab Emirates, the police headquarters' general said on Friday

"Abu Dhabi police busted an international gang of drug traffickers, which was managed from abroad. Drugs seized amounted to one tonne and 41 kilograms, with its value estimated at one billion dirhams," the police wrote on Facebook.

According to the UAE's federal law, the possession and distribution of drugs is a criminal offense that carries the death penalty.