UAE Praises Inclusive Development of Ties With Russia Despite Pandemic - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed further deepening of partnership with Russia in all spheres despite the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic, UAE Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the UAE minister, though the coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected the international community, it allowed the United Arab Emirates to "clarify who is a friend and who is a partner."

"I am glad to say that this period reveals to us that our friendship [with Russia] and our partnership has become even deeper," the minister said.

The diplomat also expressed hopes that the results of the meeting with Lavrov, as well as his forthcoming contacts with Russian officials, would contribute to what the countries had already achieved and make their relations "not merely advanced but prosperous."

"We in the Emirates are grateful that relations with the Russian Federation are developing in this fashion in all directions," Al Nahyan added.

In addition, the minister reaffirmed that the UAE would contribute in every possible way to boosting the relations between the two countries, which is bound to develop despite all the obstacles the sides are facing.