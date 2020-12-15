UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Praises Inclusive Development Of Ties With Russia Despite Pandemic - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:17 AM

UAE Praises Inclusive Development of Ties With Russia Despite Pandemic - Foreign Minister

The United Arab Emirates has welcomed further deepening of partnership with Russia in all spheres despite the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic, UAE Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has welcomed further deepening of partnership with Russia in all spheres despite the devastating effect of the coronavirus pandemic, UAE Foreign and International Cooperation Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Monday during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

According to the UAE minister, though the coronavirus pandemic has seriously affected the international community, it allowed the United Arab Emirates to "clarify who is a friend and who is a partner."

"I am glad to say that this period reveals to us that our friendship [with Russia] and our partnership has become even deeper," the minister said.

The diplomat also expressed hopes that the results of the meeting with Lavrov, as well as his forthcoming contacts with Russian officials, would contribute to what the countries had already achieved and make their relations "not merely advanced but prosperous."

"We in the Emirates are grateful that relations with the Russian Federation are developing in this fashion in all directions," Al Nahyan added.

In addition, the minister reaffirmed that the UAE would contribute in every possible way to boosting the relations between the two countries, which is bound to develop despite all the obstacles the sides are facing.

Related Topics

Russia UAE United Arab Emirates All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

6 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

8 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

36 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

51 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler offers condolences to King of ..

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.