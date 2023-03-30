UAE President Appoints New Vice President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi - State Media

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his brother, Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as vice prime minister, as vice president of the country, and his son, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the crown prince of the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday

The president's brothers, Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed, have been appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, the report added.