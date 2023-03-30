UrduPoint.com

UAE President Appoints New Vice President, Crown Prince Of Abu Dhabi - State Media

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2023 | 07:42 PM

UAE President Appoints New Vice President, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi - State Media

President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his brother, Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as vice prime minister, as vice president of the country, and his son, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the crown prince of the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan appointed his brother, Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who served as vice prime minister, as vice president of the country, and his son, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as the crown prince of the capital emirate of Abu Dhabi, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported on Wednesday.

The president's brothers, Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed, have been appointed deputy rulers of Abu Dhabi, the report added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi United Arab Emirates

Recent Stories

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership ..

Emirates and United activate codeshare partnership to enhance connectivity to US

10 minutes ago
 ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE R ..

ALC organises creative writing workshops for UAE Reading Month

11 minutes ago
 Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leade ..

Catalonia's Court Sentences Opposition Party Leader Laura Borras to 4 Years in P ..

8 seconds ago
 Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing C ..

Emirati athletes grab four medals at NAS Fencing Championship

25 minutes ago
 IAEA Head Says He May Visit Russia Again Soon to F ..

IAEA Head Says He May Visit Russia Again Soon to Further Discuss Situation at ZN ..

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian C ..

Abu Dhabi Centre for Sheltering and Humanitarian Care launches ambassador initia ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.