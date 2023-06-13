UrduPoint.com

UAE President Congratulates Putin On Russia Day - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 05:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of Russia Day, celebrated on June 12, the UAE's WAM news agency reported.

According to the report, UAE Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan also congratulated the Russian leader.

Earlier, Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory telegram to Putin on the occasion of Russia Day. A message with similar congratulations to the Russian president was also sent by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

