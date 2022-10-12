(@FahadShabbir)

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan informed Russian leader Vladimir Putin on Ukraine's position on some issues, UAE state news agency WAM reported following Al Nahyan's visit to Russia.

On Tuesday, Al Nahyan paid a visit to Russia for the first time since his appointment as UAE President in May 2022.