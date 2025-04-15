Open Menu

UAE President, Prime Minister Of North Macedonia Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published April 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hristijan Mickoski, Prime Minister of the Republic of North Macedonia, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, he welcomed the Prime Minister’s visit, expressing hope that it would contribute to advancing joint efforts to strengthen economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries. The Prime Minister conveyed the greetings of Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, President of North Macedonia, along with her best wishes for the continued progress and prosperity of the UAE. In turn, he asked the Prime Minister to convey his greetings to the North Macedonian President along with his wishes for further growth and development for her country and its people.

The two sides explored opportunities to expand cooperation, particularly in key areas such as the economy, investment, development, renewable energy, sustainability, infrastructure, tourism and other priority sectors for both nations. His Highness and the Prime Minister also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest. He reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to strengthening its development partnerships with the countries of the Balkans, and to supporting all efforts that promote peace and stability in the region. He underscored the UAE’s longstanding approach of advocating peace and resolving disputes through dialogue and diplomacy, in support of development, stability and prosperity for all.

Prime Minister Mickoski expressed his hope that the coming period would witness increased cooperation between the two countries for the benefit of their peoples. He affirmed that the UAE and North Macedonia share ambitions to advance their bilateral collaboration, and highlighted the wide range of opportunities for cooperation across multiple fields that could support both nations’ goals for sustainable development.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dr Hristijan Mickoski witnessed the announcement of two memoranda of understanding — the first concerning economic cooperation between the two countries, and the second between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic academy and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of North Macedonia.

The meeting and announcement ceremony were attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs; . Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet; Faisal Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi); and a number of senior officials. In attendance also were members of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister of North Macedonia.

