UAE President Receives Condolences Of Prime Minister Of Pakistan Over Passing Of Tahnoun Bin Mohammed
Ijaz Ahmad Published May 07, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Dubai: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7 May, 2024)
President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, during which he expressed his sincere condolences and sympathy to His Highness over the passing of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan.
The Pakistani Prime Minister also offered condolences to the family of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed and all members of the Al Nahyan family over this significant loss.
For his part, His Highness the President underscored his appreciation for the sincere sentiment expressed by the Pakistani Prime Minister towards the late Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed, as well as the UAE and its people.
