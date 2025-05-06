UAE President Receives Turkish Foreign Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to pass on his regards to President Erdogan, along with his hopes for continued prosperity and wellbeing for Türkiye and its people.
The two sides discussed the strategic ties between their countries and explored ways to further enhance them in line with their shared interests.
They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with particular focus on recent developments in the middle East. Both sides underscored the importance of promoting regional peace and stability in a manner that serves the interests of all nations.
The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..
Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025
Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal
HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament
Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..
Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue
Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression
Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..
FDA to auction plots on May 15
More Stories From World
-
Thai expert's microbial makeover revives China's millennia-old village6 minutes ago
-
Belarus, Laos intend to intensify cooperation6 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister6 minutes ago
-
UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister6 minutes ago
-
Kazakhstan-Vietnam trade reached USD 860 mln in 20242 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan plans to open 128 enterprises and create 15 thousand jobs in 20253 hours ago
-
UN Security Council begins emergency in-camera consultations on heightening India-Pakistan tensions12 hours ago
-
Dubai Police Honors 8-Year-Old Girl for Returning AED 17,000 Found in Cinema14 hours ago
-
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges India, Pakistan to avoid confrontation, saying 'military ..14 hours ago
-
OIC Group in New York urges India to cease its 'aggressive actions' threatening South Asian peace14 hours ago
-
Sharjah Honors Urdu Heritage with Baitbaazi and Debate Competitions at SCRF 202514 hours ago
-
Global Village welcomes legendary superstar ‘El Hadaba’ Amr Diab in a thrilling concert night wi ..14 hours ago