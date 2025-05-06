Open Menu

UAE President Receives Turkish Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH Published May 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM

UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to pass on his regards to President Erdogan, along with his hopes for continued prosperity and wellbeing for Türkiye and its people.

The two sides discussed the strategic ties between their countries and explored ways to further enhance them in line with their shared interests.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with particular focus on recent developments in the middle East. Both sides underscored the importance of promoting regional peace and stability in a manner that serves the interests of all nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; and a number of officials.

Recent Stories

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathta ..

International superstar Atif Aslam pays a breathtaking tribute to the legendary ..

1 hour ago
 realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 F ..

Realme GT 7 is Coming, Aiming to Become the 2025 Flagship Killer

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 May 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 May 2025

5 hours ago

Pakistan mounts diplomatic front to expose India’s provocations: Tariq Fazal

14 hours ago
 HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 ..

HBL PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by 7 wickets

14 hours ago
DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Foot ..

DFA Poonch wins pre-quarter final of Memorial Football Tournament

14 hours ago
 Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister f ..

Govt approves Integrated Energy Policy: Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais ..

14 hours ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visit ..

Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar visits PPP public gathering venue

14 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggressio ..

Rana Sanaullah warns India against water aggression

14 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling ..

Mohsin Naqvi commends security forces for foiling terror plot in Khyber Pakhtunk ..

14 hours ago
 FDA to auction plots on May 15

FDA to auction plots on May 15

14 hours ago

More Stories From World