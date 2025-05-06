UAE President receives Turkish Foreign Minister

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, His Excellency conveyed the greetings of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his best wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity. His Highness asked the Turkish Foreign Minister to pass on his regards to President Erdogan, along with his hopes for continued prosperity and wellbeing for Türkiye and its people.

The two sides discussed the strategic ties between their countries and explored ways to further enhance them in line with their shared interests.

They also exchanged views on a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern, with particular focus on recent developments in the middle East. Both sides underscored the importance of promoting regional peace and stability in a manner that serves the interests of all nations.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State; and a number of officials.