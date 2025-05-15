Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2025 | 10:11 PM

UAE President welcomes US President Trump upon arrival in Abu Dhabi on state visit to UAE

US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2025) US President Donald Trump arrived in Abu Dhabi today on a state visit to the United Arab Emirates.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan welcomed the US President and his accompanying delegation as they arrived at the Presidential Airport.

Also present to receive the US President were Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Dr.

Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President’s Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; and Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to the United States, along with a number of senior officials.

As the US President’s aircraft entered UAE airspace, it was met by a ceremonial escort of military jets in honour of his visit. The squadron leader radioed the aircraft to request permission to accompany it to the Presidential Airport, extending a warm welcome to President Trump on behalf of the UAE.

