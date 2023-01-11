UrduPoint.com

UAE Prime Minister Holds Meeting With Telegram Founder Pavel Durov - Reports

UAE Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Crown Prince of Dubai Hamdan bin Mohammed held a meeting with the founder of the Telegram messenger, Pavel Durov, Emirati media reported on Wednesday

Group Fazza online portal posted photos of Durov talking to the ruler of Dubai and his son during a reception at the Zaabel palace in Dubai.

Telegram is headquartered in Dubai, and in 2022, Durov reportedly received UAE citizenship.

