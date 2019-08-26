UrduPoint.com
UAE Prince Visits Saudi, Urges Dialogue To Solve Yemen Tensions

Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:34 PM

Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia on Monday and called for dialogue to resolve tensions in Yemen, after deadly clashes there between government loyalists and UAE-backed forces

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2019 ):Abu Dhabi's powerful crown prince visited Saudi Arabia on Monday and called for dialogue to resolve tensions in Yemen, after deadly clashes there between government loyalists and UAE-backed forces.

The fighting in Yemen's second city Aden pitted Saudi-backed government forces against the UAE-trained Security Belt Force, both of which have been fighting Huthi rebels since 2015.

While both are technically supported by a Saudi and Emirati-dominated military coalition, the Security Belt is largely made up of fighters who oppose President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and seek an independent south Yemen.

Speaking after meeting Saudi Arabia's King Salman near Makkah on Monday, Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan said dialogue was "the only way to resolve differences between Yemenis".

In a statement carried by the Emirates' official WAM news agency, the crown prince during his brief visit backed a Saudi call for an urgent meeting between the warring parties, saying it "embodies the common concern for Yemen's stability".

Prince Mohammed also urged Yemeni factions to "seize this opportunity, and carry out talks to reach a consensus that is in the best interest of Yemen and its people." Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who also attended the meeting, held separate talks with his Emirati counterpart, according to a Saudi foreign ministry tweet.

They "reviewed the close relations between the two brotherly countries", the situation in Yemen and "the various efforts towards achieving security and stability", it said.

Last week's fighting, which saw the Security Belt force seize Aden's presidential palace and army camps, threatened to open a new front in a complex civil war which has devastated the Arab world's poorest nation.

