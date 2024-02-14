- Home
UAE Provides Ideal Environment For Entrepreneurship, Startup Prosperity: Liechtenstein Diplomat
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 05:49 PM
Prince Stefan Carl Manfred Alfred Alexander Joseph Maria, a diplomat of Liechtenstein, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates provides an ideal environment for entrepreneurship, startup growth, and investment attraction across various sectors
Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) during the World Governments Summit (WGS), Prince Stefan said that the summit serves as an ideal convergence point for governments worldwide to explore avenues for startup growth, facilitating private sector opportunities alongside government performance enhancement.
"I'm on the board of a small startup here in the UAE, which started three years ago with three employees, and now we are 120 coming from all over the world in Dubai and in Abu Dhabi.
For us, it's a perfect environment to develop and expand to other continents. That's the perfect meeting point," he stated.
Held under the theme "Shaping Future Governments," the summit hosts over 200 prominent speakers — including presidents, prime ministers and experts — who share their insights in keynote speeches and panel discussions, alongside 23 ministerial meetings and executive sessions welcoming over 300 ministers.
The mega-event covers six main themes through 15 global forums and over 110 interactive dialogues and sessions. It is set to welcome more than 4,000 attendees.
