UAE Provides Urgent Relief For Sudan's Flood Victims

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:05 PM

UAE provides urgent relief for Sudan's flood victims

The UAE via the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has begun immediate relief operations in Sudan to help those affected by severe floods sweeping the country

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The UAE via the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation has begun immediate relief operations in Sudan to help those affected by severe floods sweeping the country.

At least 62 people have died as a result of flash flooding which devastated some 26,000 homes, with the worst affected areas include the White Nile State and the capital, Khartoum.

A spokesperson at the Khalifa Foundation said that the organisation is currently coordinating with the UAE Embassy in Khartoum to deliver the aid.

The move comes following the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow-up of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of the Khalifa Foundation.

