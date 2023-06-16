UrduPoint.com

UAE Ready To Assist In Humanitarian Issues Of Crisis In Ukraine - President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The UAE is ready to contribute in every possible way to the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine and the solution of related humanitarian issues, President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Friday.

"As for Ukraine ...

if the UAE can play any other role in stabilizing the situation, in humanitarian matters, we are ready to assist this in every possible way," Al Nahyan said at talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

The SPIEF is taking place from June 14-17. RIA Novosti, a part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, is an official media partner and the host photo agency for the event.

