UAE Ready to Increase Trade, Energy Supply to China - Crown Prince

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to increase the volume of energy supply to China, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the UAE and the deputy chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, announced during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, Mohammed bin Zayed arrived to Beijing to discuss the two countries' bilateral relations and to strengthen economic cooperation in various spheres.

"The UAE is ready to increase investments in China, scale up trade and energy supply to China, strengthen cooperation and contacts in humanitarian and financial spheres, and also in aviation," the crown prince said.

He added that the UAE was ready to develop cooperation with Chinese technological and scientific companies.

In 2013 China began its Belt and Road initiative to boost its influence in different parts of the world. The UAE is an important part of the initiative, considering that China is heavily involved in a number of projects, like the Khalifa Port Container Terminal Two in Abu Dhabi, the Hassyan Clean Coal Power Plant, not to mention China's need of a stable energy supply for its economy.