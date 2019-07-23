UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Ready To Increase Trade, Energy Supply To China - Crown Prince

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:24 AM

UAE Ready to Increase Trade, Energy Supply to China - Crown Prince

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to increase the volume of energy supply to China, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the UAE and the deputy chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, announced during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is to increase the volume of energy supply to China, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the crown prince of the UAE and the deputy chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces, announced during a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Sunday, Mohammed bin Zayed arrived to Beijing to discuss the two countries' bilateral relations and to strengthen economic cooperation in various spheres.

"The UAE is ready to increase investments in China, scale up trade and energy supply to China, strengthen cooperation and contacts in humanitarian and financial spheres, and also in aviation," the crown prince said.

He added that the UAE was ready to develop cooperation with Chinese technological and scientific companies.

In 2013 China began its Belt and Road initiative to boost its influence in different parts of the world. The UAE is an important part of the initiative, considering that China is heavily involved in a number of projects, like the Khalifa Port Container Terminal Two in Abu Dhabi, the Hassyan Clean Coal Power Plant, not to mention China's need of a stable energy supply for its economy.

Related Topics

World China UAE Abu Dhabi Road Beijing United Arab Emirates Sunday Xi Jinping Mohammed Bin Zayed

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

1 hour ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

1 hour ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

1 hour ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

2 hours ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

48 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.