UAE Ready to Invest in Lebanon, Provide Financial Assistance - Lebanese Prime Minister

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The United Arab Emirates is ready to support Lebanon, including by investment and financial assistance, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri said Tuesday.

Hariri, along with a number of ministers, paid a two-day working visit to the UAE, where he took part in the Lebanese-Emirate investment conference and discussed the national budget measures taken by Beirut, as well as projects for the coming years in the field of electric power generation and other industries.

"The whole of Lebanon is supported by the UAE, not only Saad Hariri, since the Emirates want stability for Lebanon, and better life for the Lebanese. The Emiratis promised investments and financial assistance to Lebanon. Work is going in this direction," the Lebanese NNA news agency quoted Hariri as saying before his departure from Abu Dhabi to Beirut.

The Hariri government has vowed to implement crucial reforms to tackle one of the world's highest debt burdens and low economy growth.