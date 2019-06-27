UrduPoint.com
UAE Reaffirms Commitment To Syrian Peace Process - Foreign Minister

Thu 27th June 2019

Abu Dhabi is determined to support the settlement process in Syria so that peace can be resorted to the country after years of civil conflict, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Abu Dhabi is determined to support the settlement process in Syria so that peace can be resorted to the country after years of civil conflict, UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Wednesday.

"I want to confirm that the United Arab Emirates is willing and determined to support the peace process in Syria. We are interested in seeing an end to the long years of suffering of the Syrian people. We wish Mr. [Geir] Pedersen, special envoy of the UN Secretary General for Syria, all success," he said after his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

The UAE foreign minister is on an official visit to Moscow to discuss bilateral ties as well as the situation in the Middle East with his Russian counterpart.

The leaders of Russia and the UAE maintain regular contacts. Earlier in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed in phone talks issues regarding Russia-UAE cooperation as well as the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Syria has been ravaged by eight years war between pro-government troops, militants from various groups that which oppose the administration led by Syrian President Bashar Assad, and the Islamic State (terrorist group banned in Russia). The latter has lost its positions in recent years due to massive operations carried out by the Syrian government. In 2015, Russia assisted Damascus in their fight against terrorism and were successful in eliminating Islamic State militants and their infrastructure.

