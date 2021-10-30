UrduPoint.com

UAE Recalls Envoy To Lebanon For Consultations, Bans Citizens From Visiting State- Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:30 PM

UAE Recalls Envoy to Lebanon for Consultations, Bans Citizens From Visiting State- Reports

The UAE has decided to recall its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations in solidarity with Riyadh and prohibit its citizens from visiting that country, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday, citing the UAE foreign ministry

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) The UAE has decided to recall its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations in solidarity with Riyadh and prohibit its citizens from visiting that country, the official WAM news agency reported on Saturday, citing the UAE foreign ministry.

Saudi state-run broadcaster Al-Ekhbariya reported on Friday that Riyadh had recalled its ambassador to Lebanon for consultations and demanded that the Lebanese ambassador to the kingdom leave the country within the next 48 hours. It also decided to suspend imports from Lebanon to the kingdom.

The report came after an informed diplomatic source told Sputnik that Saudi Arabia was considering severing diplomatic relations with Lebanon.

Lebanese tv channel MTV reported later that all countries of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf are ready to severe diplomatic relations with Lebanon in the near future after Lebanese media published excerpts from Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi's interview to Al-Jazeera, in which he slammed the actions of the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia in Yemen and called the war in Yemen pointless.

Related Topics

Information Minister Yemen UAE Riyadh George Saudi Arabia Lebanon Media TV All From Arab

Recent Stories

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oa ..

Italian Minister of Health visits Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority, Dante Labs

17 minutes ago
 UAE announces withdrawal of diplomats in Lebanon, ..

UAE announces withdrawal of diplomats in Lebanon, in solidarity with Saudi Arabi ..

47 minutes ago
 SEWA examines 6,263 water samples in first 9 month ..

SEWA examines 6,263 water samples in first 9 months of 2021

1 hour ago
 New Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump See ..

New Court Filing Reveals Details of What Trump Seeks to Block From January 6 Pro ..

2 minutes ago
 Afghanistan Reopens Embassy, Consulates in Pakista ..

Afghanistan Reopens Embassy, Consulates in Pakistan After Power Change in Kabul ..

2 minutes ago
 Damascus Condemns Turkish Parliament's Decision to ..

Damascus Condemns Turkish Parliament's Decision to Extend Military Presence in S ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.