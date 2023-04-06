Close
UAE Red Crescent To Build 1,000 Houses In Syria's Latakia After Earthquake - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2023 | 11:51 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United Arab Emirates Red Crescent will build 1,000 prefabricated houses worth 65 million emirati dirhams ($17.6 million) for the people who suffered from earthquakes that hit Syria in February, the WAM agency reported on Thursday.

This initiative is to be executed on the command of UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan within the "Gallant Knight - 2" humanitarian operation initiated by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defense in order to build temporary houses for the earthquake-hit Latakia region residents. The buildings will be constructed in seven areas of the region.

According to WAM, the housing units will use solar power to generate electricity. Each building will consist of two bedrooms, a kitchen, a living room and a bathroom. In total, a six-member family can fit in a house like that.

Governor of Latakia Amer Hilal praised UAE's people and government for the help.

The housing units will be built on a total area of 10 hectares, he noted.

In February, several planes carrying rescuers and humanitarian aid flew from UAE to Syria to help those who suffered the devastating earthquakes. Rescue teams from UAE were directed to provide assistance to both Turkey and Syria with the elimination of consequences of the disaster and to distribute medical supplies and field hospital equipment to areas affected by the quake, WAM reported.

On February 6, two earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 hit the southeastern regions of Turkey at a nine-hour interval, toppling thousands of homes. The underground shocks followed by hundreds of aftershocks were felt in 11 Turkish provinces and in neighboring countries, especially in Syria. The death toll from the earthquakes in Turkey has exceeded 50,000. According to the WHO, nearly 8,500 Syrians died as a result of the disaster.

