UAE Registers Highest One-Day COVID-19 Case Rise Taking Total Past 25,000 - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates registers its highest single-day rise of coronavirus cases, 873 infections, taking the total number past 25,000, the health ministry said Tuesday in its daily update.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, 227 patients have died with three additional fatalities overnight, the ministry's numbers show.

Meanwhile, over 10,700 people have recovered from the current total of 25,063

The day prior, which similarly set a new high with 832 new cases, authorities extended the nationwide curfew by two hours, from 8 pm to 6 am.

Despite this, some emirates, including the city of Dubai, were allowed to open malls and restaurants with limited capacity.