UAE Registers Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine By China's Sinopharm Company - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 12:18 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the official registration of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), which has 86 percent efficacy, the state-owned WAM news agency reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced the official registration of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine developed by the Chinese National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), which has 86 percent efficacy, the state-owned WAM news agency reported on Wednesday.

In September, the UAE has granted authorization for the emergency use of the vaccine as part of measures to protect medical workers treating COVID-19 patients

According to the news agency, the ministry, along with the Department of Health Abu Dhabi, analyzed the company's interim analysis of the phase 3 trials. In addition, the study also did not reveal any serious safety concerns.

The phase 3 trials of the Chinese vaccine in the UAE included 31,000 volunteers across 125 nationalities, with no side effects being revealed, the news agency added.

