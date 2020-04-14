UAE Registers Record High 389 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total at 4,521 - Health Ministry

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed a record high daily increase by 398 new cases of the coronavirus across the country, with the total number of people infected having reached 4,521, despite the introduction of a 24-hour ban on movement in Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has confirmed a record high daily increase by 398 new cases of the coronavirus across the country, with the total number of people infected having reached 4,521, despite the introduction of a 24-hour ban on movement in Dubai, the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention said on Monday.

"A total of 398 cases of coronavirus among people of different nationalities were registered, all of them are under the necessary medical supervision. New cases were identified by expanding the analysis and examining those who had contact with previously infected.

The total number of cases in the UAE is 4,521; 852 people have recovered," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

It noted that three more people had died from complications caused by the coronavirus, thus the COVID-19 death toll in the UAE now stands at 25.

Last week, the emirate of Dubai introduced a 24-hour ban on movement, while the capital city of Abu Dhabi restrained foreign workers from traveling outside the emirate and leaving their areas of residence.