UAE Restricts Citizens To Record Tragic Incidents

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 14 seconds ago Sun 07th July 2019 | 01:56 PM

UAE has warned citizens from using their mobile phones to take photos or videos of the incident, as it may cause further psychological damage to the victims and their families.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 7th July, 2019) Authorities in the UAE are have issued a stern reminder to stop people from gathering in crowds to stare and record accidents.

The UAE Ministry of the Interior has warned residents not to gather near victims in the event of an emergency.

It has also warned citizens to not use their mobile phones to take photos or videos of the incident, as it may cause further psychological damage to the victims and their families.

According to police, rubberneckers and crowds can also cause further injuries to victims by delaying rescue teams to arrive promptly at the accident site, such as ambulances and fire fighters.

As part of the ministry’s clampdown against rubberneckers and crowds, people who block the road and delay emergency vehicles from passing through will be penalised with a Dh3,000 fine.

Motorists will also be slapped with six black points for not giving way to emergency and police vehicles, and their vehicle will be impounded for 30 days, according to Abu Dhabi Police.

Residents will face legal consequences for posting photos and videos of traffic accidents in the UAE, and will be subject to a hefty fine ranging from Dh150,000 to Dh500,000, and up to six months of imprisonment and/or six months in prison.

