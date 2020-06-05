The United Arab Emirates has allowed its airports to resume transit air traffic after a two-month suspension due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the UAE government announced on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has allowed its airports to resume transit air traffic after a two-month suspension due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, the UAE government announced on Thursday.

"The UAE government announces the reopening of its airports for transit flights," the government wrote on Twitter, adding that it continued monitoring the COVID-19 situation in the country. An exact date has not been provided.

Following these developments, the UAE flag carrier, Etihad Airways, stated that it would resume transit passenger flights to 20 international destinations starting on June 10.

"We're coming home. Regularly scheduled flights to 20 destinations will begin from 10 June, with seamless connectivity via Abu Dhabi," the company wrote on Twitter.

The UAE-owned Emirates airline stated on Thursday that it would resume transit passenger flights to 29 main cities of the Middle East, Europe, and southern and southeastern Asia via its Dubai hub.

"More flights for passengers will be available from 15th June between Dubai and 16 cities: Bahrain, Manchester, Zurich, Vienna, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Dublin, New York JFK, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Jakarta, Taipei, Hong Kong, Perth and Brisbane. ... Emirates will be offering flights for passengers ... from Dubai to 29 cities, including existing flights to London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney, Melbourne and Manila," the company said on its official website.

The statement also read that Emirates would offer flights from Pakistan's Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad from June 8.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry confirmed 659 new COVID-19 cases in the country, what brings the total count of those infected over 37,018.

The tally of recoveries has reached 19,572 after a further 419 patients had been discharged, the ministry said. The death toll has increased by three to 273 over the past 24 hours.