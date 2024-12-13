UAE Rulers, Crown Princes, Deputies congratulate Saudi Leadership on hosting 2034 FIFA World Cup

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain; and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah extended congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's success in hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034. ™

This came in congratulation cables sent by the UAE rulers to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Saudi Crown Prince to mark the occasion.

Additionally, Their Highnesses Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah also sent similar cables to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.