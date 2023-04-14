UAE, Russia Doubled Trade, But Dubai Will Comply With Sanctions - Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi s

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia almost doubled their bilateral trade last year, but Dubai will comply with the international sanctions against Moscow, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2023) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia almost doubled their bilateral trade last year, but Dubai will comply with the international sanctions against Moscow, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said on Thursday.

"When it comes to Russia, the growth last year in our bilateral trade was 95% in comparison to the year before, which means that we almost doubled our bilateral trade with Russia," Al Zeyoudi said during a discussion at the Atlantic Council.

The minister noted that thousands of wealthy individuals arrived in the UAE in the past several years, including many Russians.

However, he offered assurances that every foreigner coming to the UAE is vetted through a comprehensive system of checks.

"We adhere to all international regulations and policies and we are going to continue to do so," Al Zeyoudi said.

The UAE will not take any action that would jeopardize its system with respect to visiting foreigners, he added.