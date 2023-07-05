Open Menu

UAE, Russia Have Strong, Good Relations Despite Pressure From West - Oil Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2023 | 10:27 PM

Relations between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Russia are strong and good, despite the pressure from the West, UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei told Sputnik on Wednesday

"We have very good relations with Russia, we thank Russia.

Our cooperation with Russia is continuous and strong, and the greatest evidence of this is the high-level representation at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum (of the delegation from the UAE) by UAE President (Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan) and many ministers," the minister said at the OPEC seminar, adding thta this development of relations is happening despite the sanctions pressure from the West.

The UAE is implementing investment projects in Russia, the minister added.

