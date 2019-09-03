UAE, Russia Plan Exhibition to Promote Industrial Firms - Chamber of Commerce

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Russia are planning to hold an annual exhibition aimed at promoting industrial companies and services but the date is yet to be determined, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Sultan Al Owais told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our main goal is to hold an annual trade fair. God willing, we will agree with the commerce chamber [in Russia] and see what time is the most appropriate for the exhibition," Al Owais said.

The chairman of the commerce chamber stressed that there was a large number of business trips between the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

"Today, 150 trips between UAE and Russia take place every week, and this number demonstrates the importance of [bilateral] trade cooperation, economic relations and exhibitions," he added.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates are actively developing bilateral cooperation. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan discussed cooperation and the situation in the Persian Gulf region in a phone call.