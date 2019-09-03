UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Russia Plan Exhibition To Promote Industrial Firms - Chamber Of Commerce

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 10:43 PM

UAE, Russia Plan Exhibition to Promote Industrial Firms - Chamber of Commerce

The United Arab Emirates and Russia are planning to hold an annual exhibition aimed at promoting industrial companies and services but the date is yet to be determined, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Sultan Al Owais told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2019) The United Arab Emirates and Russia are planning to hold an annual exhibition aimed at promoting industrial companies and services but the date is yet to be determined, Chairman of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry Abdullah Sultan Al Owais told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Our main goal is to hold an annual trade fair. God willing, we will agree with the commerce chamber [in Russia] and see what time is the most appropriate for the exhibition," Al Owais said.

The chairman of the commerce chamber stressed that there was a large number of business trips between the United Arab Emirates and Russia.

"Today, 150 trips between UAE and Russia take place every week, and this number demonstrates the importance of [bilateral] trade cooperation, economic relations and exhibitions," he added.

Russia and the United Arab Emirates are actively developing bilateral cooperation. In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan discussed cooperation and the situation in the Persian Gulf region in a phone call.

Related Topics

Business Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Sharjah Vladimir Putin United Arab Emirates Chamber June Commerce God Industry

Recent Stories

UAE helps people from around the world achieve the ..

1 minute ago

Rescue-1122 provides emergency service to 6878 peo ..

7 minutes ago

Shoigu, French Counterpart Spoke by Phone - Russia ..

8 minutes ago

GOP releases sales tax refund of Rs 22 billion, In ..

8 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports reviews trends influencing future ..

16 minutes ago

UN Chief Informed by Khalilzad on State of US-Tali ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.