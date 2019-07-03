UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Says Approves Full Foreign Ownership Of Firms

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:31 AM

UAE says approves full foreign ownership of firms

The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it had decided to lift a decades-old cap on foreign ownership and allow full foreign control of business ventures

Abu Dhabi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Jul, 2019 ):The United Arab Emirates said Tuesday it had decided to lift a decades-old cap on foreign ownership and allow full foreign control of business ventures.

"In a cabinet meeting I chaired in Abu Dhabi, we approved 100 percent foreign ownership in 122 economic activities," UAE vice president and prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashed Al-Maktoum said on Twitter.

The decision abolishes a decades-old law that limits foreign ownership to just 49 percent.

The move covers "fields including agriculture, manufacturing, renewable energy, e-commerce, transportation, arts, construction and entertainment," Sheikh Mohammed added.

The seven Sheikhdoms that comprise the UAE will have the discretion to specify their own ceilings for foreign ownership of key business sectors, a government statement said.

To dodge the 49-percent limit, some emirates led by Dubai have long established free trade zones where foreigners can own up to 100 percent of their business.

Sheikh Mohammed said Tuesday's decision opens the UAE economy to all nationalities so as "to make it one of the best destinations for global investments." The cabinet decision essentially opens up 13 major economic sectors in the Arab world's second largest and most diversified economy.

The capital Abu Dhabi sits on the majority of the UAE's vast oil reserves and pumps close to three million barrels per day.

The UAE is already the Arab world's top recipient of foreign direct investment, attracting more than $11 billion last year.

But economic growth was lacklustre last year, registering 1.3 percent.

To counter the slowdown, authorities have introduced a range of measures, including permanent residency schemes.

Expatriates, mostly Asians, form some 90 percent of UAE's population of 10 million.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Business Twitter Agriculture UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi Oil United Arab Emirates All Government Cabinet Best Top Dodge Billion Million Arab

Recent Stories

UAE denies ownership of weapons found in Libya

21 minutes ago

IMF's Lagarde 'honored' to be tapped to head Europ ..

26 seconds ago

EU summit deal 'done' on top jobs: Luxembourg Prim ..

28 seconds ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

29 seconds ago

Int'l market to open for Pakistan after signing IM ..

31 seconds ago

Lagarde Relinquishes Role as IMF Chief Amid Nomina ..

32 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.