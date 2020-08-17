UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against Iran

The agreement on normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is not meant to infringe on Iran's interests, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The agreement on normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is not meant to infringe on Iran's interests, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

"The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel is a sovereign decision that is not directed against Iran. We have talked about it and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions in the same way that we reject threats, regardless of the source of the intimidation or concern," Gargash said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the UAE Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi in connection with the recent statements of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the peace treaty. Rouhani said on Saturday that the UAE was making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, which is the "enemy" of the entire Middle East. He also expressed hope that the UAE will turn off the chosen path, calling the US-brokered peace deal a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause."