UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against Iran

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 01:41 PM

UAE Says Peace Deal With Israel Not Aimed Against Iran

The agreement on normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is not meant to infringe on Iran's interests, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday

DUBAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) The agreement on normalization of relations between the United Arab Emirates and Israel is not meant to infringe on Iran's interests, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash said on Monday.

Last week, President Donald Trump announced that the US had brokered a peace deal that will see Israel and the UAE fully normalize relations and establish diplomatic ties. In addition, Israel will suspend the West Bank annexation plans.

"The peace treaty between the UAE and Israel is a sovereign decision that is not directed against Iran. We have talked about it and repeat it. We do not accept interference in our decisions in the same way that we reject threats, regardless of the source of the intimidation or concern," Gargash said on Twitter.

On Sunday, the UAE Foreign Ministry handed a note of protest to the Charge d'Affaires of the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi in connection with the recent statements of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani regarding the peace treaty. Rouhani said on Saturday that the UAE was making a mistake by moving closer to Israel, which is the "enemy" of the entire Middle East. He also expressed hope that the UAE will turn off the chosen path, calling the US-brokered peace deal a "betrayal of the Palestinian cause."

Related Topics

Protest Israel Iran Twitter UAE Abu Dhabi Trump Bank Same United Arab Emirates Middle East Sunday Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council announce fun new event for wo ..

10 minutes ago

Pakistan records decline in cases of Coronavirus w ..

12 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks end with gains

5 minutes ago

ADNOC invests US$3.5 billion to upgrade Ruwais ref ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $45.34 a barrel T ..

31 minutes ago

Noshera: Man confesses he raped the girl and then ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.