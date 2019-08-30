The UAE Foreign Ministry in a statement reacted to the Yemeni government's claims that its military had dealt deadly airstrikes to the Yemeni government forces in the south of the country, saying that the UAE jets only targeted terrorists operating in the area in line with the country's right for self-defense

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The UAE Foreign Ministry in a statement reacted to the Yemeni government's claims that its military had dealt deadly airstrikes to the Yemeni government forces in the south of the country, saying that the UAE jets only targeted terrorists operating in the area in line with the country's right for self-defense.

The Yemeni pro-government forces are currently engaged in clashes with the forces loyal to the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) in the south of Yemen. On Thursday, the Yemeni Defense Ministry said that the United Arab Emirates, which is believed by many to support the southern separatists, had carried out airstrikes in the provinces of Aden and Abyan. The strikes left at least 300 servicemen and civilians killed or injured. They also made the government forces retreat from Aden and nearby settlements, which they had recently recaptured from the separatists.

"In response to the Yemeni Foreign Ministry's statement, the UAE affirms its right of self-defense against all threats targeting the Arab Coalition forces. The recent aggravation in offensives against the Arab Coalition forces and civilians pose a menacing threat to the security of the coalition. This in turn has necessitated precise and direct air strikes on the 28th and 29th August, 2019 against terrorist militias as per the rules of engagement of the Geneva Convention and international humanitarian law," the statement read, as quoted by the WAM news agency, on Thursday.

The ministry insisted that its strikes had been based on confirmed field intelligence suggesting that the terrorists planned to attack the forces of the international coalition, supporting the Yemeni government, which the UAE is part of.

The UAE Foreign Ministry also expressed its commitment to continue fighting against al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia) in Yemen and on the Arab Peninsula as a whole.

The situation in the Aden area in Yemen escalated in early August when the government forces and the separatists, which had previously been allied, engaged in clashes. Saudi Arabia, supporting the government at the helm of the international coalition, which includes the UAE among other states, interfered in the situation, calling on the sides to settle their disagreements.

Still, the clashes continued, prompting concerns that it might open a new front in the Yemeni conflict and provoke a division inside the coalition. The UAE, in its turn, has dismissed claims that it supported the separatists' bid to seize the territories.