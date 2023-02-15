UrduPoint.com

UAE Sends 117 Tons Of Humanitarian Aid To Trkiye, Syria Over Past Day

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 07:19 PM

UAE sends 117 tons of humanitarian aid to Trkiye, Syria over past day

The United Arab Emiraets sent 117 tons of humanitarian aid to Trkiye and Syria over the past day, according to state media, as two powerful earthquakes jolted the region on Monday

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):The United Arab Emiraets sent 117 tons of humanitarian aid to Trkiye and Syria over the past day, according to state media, as two powerful earthquakes jolted the region on Monday.

"Within the past 24 hours, the United Arab Emirates has sent 117 tonnes of relief supplies as part of Operation 'Gallant Knight / 2' for the victims of the earthquake that struck T�rkiye and Syria," state news agency WAM reported on Sunday. It said that among the relief aid inclued 97 tons of foodstuff, 20 tons of medical supplies and 696 tents.

In T�rkiye, at least 24,617 people were killed and over 80,000 others wounded after the magnitude 7.

7 and 7.6 earthquakes struck 10 southern provinces in the space of less than 10 hours on Feb. 6, affecting around 13 million people, according to latest official figures.

The earthquakes, centered in the Kahramanmaras province, also hit Hatay, Gaziantep, Malatya, Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Kilis, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors.???????In Syria, at least 3,574 people were killed and thousands of others injured in the northern provinces of Idlib, Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama, and Raqqa, according to the regime sources and rescue officials from opposition-held areas.

