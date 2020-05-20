UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 11:46 AM

UAE Sends 14 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Palestine Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - State Media

The United Arab Emirates has sent 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including personal protective equipment, medications and ten artificial lung ventilators, to Palestine to help it fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) The United Arab Emirates has sent 14 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including personal protective equipment, medications and ten artificial lung ventilators, to Palestine to help it fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the official Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

According to the news outlet, the medical assistance will be delivered to the Palestinian territories via the office of the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov.

UAE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, in turn, noted that the pandemic crisis required an international response, and expressed gratitude to Mladenov's office for cooperation.

Abu Dhabi has provided 47 countries with support to curb the spread of COVID-19.

To date, the UAE has registered 24,190 coronavirus cases, with 224 deaths and 9,577 recoveries. The total number of COVID-19 cases in Palestine stands at 570.

